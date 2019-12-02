“My name is Winnie. I am a domestic long-hair female. I’m almost 3 months old and I’m looking for my forever home. I love to play with toys, explore, chase my tail and sleep. I’m so full of energy! I know how to use the litter box. I am almost ready to come and spend forever with you. I will get my first shots and I will be tested for FIV and FeLV . Can I come live with you?”
If you are interested in Winnie or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
