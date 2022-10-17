Meet Winston. He is a 6-month-old Jack Russell terrier mix puppy. He is up to date on all his vaccines, microchipped and tested negative for heartworm and Lyme. Winston loves to play with his dog toys, enjoys long hours of playing outside, long walks and jogging. Exploring this new world is exciting; he is a quick learner, know basic commands. Winston is good with other dogs and cats. He is high energy and looking for a loving family to call his own.
If you are interested in Winston or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, Timothy hay, hamster food, bedding, towels and old newspapers.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter. This helps the animals in various ways.