“Hi, my name is Wolverine and I am a neutered male, wire-haired terrier mix. I am only 8 months old and very active. I am up to date on my vaccines, my heartworm test is negative and I have a microchip. I love long walks, chew toys and having my belly rubbed. Car rides are the best! I prefer to be with a family with no children. I need to be your one and only. I’m OK with cats and other dogs but I need all your attention on me! I’m small and love to sit on your lap and watch documentaries. Can I come home with you? We will be best friends fur-ever.”
If you are interested in Wolverine or any of our other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call us at 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
The shelter is in need of kitten and cat dry and moist food and 39-gallon or larger trash bags, bleach, Pine-Sol, paper towels and Dawn dish soap. We also collect returnable bottles, cans and glass.
