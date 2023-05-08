This silky black, Border Collie mix was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner’s time constraints. Woof is approximately 1.5 years old but still acts like a puppy. Full of energy, extremely playful and happy to meet anyone and everyone, Woof would do well with an active family who will give him lots of mental and physical stimulation. Not well suited for apartment living, Woof would love a fenced-in back yard or access to a fenced-in playground where he could play fetch or engage in agility training. He is quick and eager to learn new skills. Due to his prey drive, Woof will not be adopted to a family with cats or other small domesticated animals. Please visit www.akc.org/dog-breeds/border-collie for more information on Border Collies. To see other shelter pets and adoption information, visit our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org