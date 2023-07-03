This silky, black, playful boy was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner’s time constraints. Woof is approximately 1.5 years old but is like a puppy in that he is extremely goofy and fun-sized! He loves to play and is happy to meet anyone and everyone, but he does not care for cats. Woof would love to be the center of your attention so if you are looking for a best friend, Woof can’t wait to meet you. Visit Woof during shelter hours, or email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application. Visit our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org for shelter hours.