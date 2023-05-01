This silky black, border collie mix was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner’s time constraints. Woof is approximately 1.5 years old but still acts like a puppy. He definitely has border collie traits and will play fetch endlessly! Woof knows some basic commands but needs more training to prevent jumping and pulling on the leash. Woof would do best in a very active home, with someone who has lots of time to exhaust him physically and mentally. He would be a good choice for someone who likes to do agility training. To learn more about border collies, please visit www.hillspet.com before applying to see if you can meet his needs. Woof is reportedly good with children, uncertain with other dogs and a definite NO to cats or other small, domesticated animals. To see other shelter pets and adoption information, visit our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org