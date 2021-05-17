“My name is Zeke, and I am a male DSH tiger. My age is estimated to be a year. I am quiet here at the Taunton shelter but friendly to all who visit with me. A family to care about me, and give me time to feel safe, would be the answer to my dream of having a home again. An approved adoption application is required to make an appointment to meet me. Please call the shelter 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.