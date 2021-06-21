“My name is Zelda, and I am a female DSH tabby. The ACO rescued my family and me. My family has been adopted and are all safe. It is now my time to find a family to care about me. I am about 2 years old. I took care of my kittens and they inherited my sweet and gentle ways. I don’t think wanting a forever family is to much to ask for...”
An approved adoption application is required. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
