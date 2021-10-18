Meet Zeus. He is a handsome 11-month-old pit-bull mix who is up to date on his vaccines, microchipped, heartworm and Lyme-tested negative. Zeus loves to take baths, long walks, playtime and learning new commands. He enjoys action films and comedies, and also gets along with cats and dogs. Zeus is looking for a loving family to call his own.
If you are interested in Zeus or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: kitten and cat dry food, moist cat pate, paper towels, bleach, 39-gallon or larger trash bags, and fresh veggies.
A Get Your Fix clinic for dogs only will be held Oct. 27. Spay or neuter with vaccines, microchipping, revolution, and nail trim for just $150 cash or check.. Must register and pay prior to event in person at the shelter only.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.