Remi is a female Am-Staff mix, about 1 year old. She enjoys playing with all kinds of toys, going for walks, and playing in the play yard with the volunteers. She is a bundle of energy from her head to her toes and would be best suited for an active person/family who will include her in lots of play time, walks and training. Remi LOVES the kiddie pool and water! We recommend a home with no other pets and no young children — older children would be fine. A home with a fenced yard would be ideal. We recommend training, but Remi will learn quickly and respond very well. Using a harness and martingale collar to walk Remi is recommended. If you would like someone to bring laughter, love and companionship to your life, come meet Remi! Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail deanie7243@aol.com.