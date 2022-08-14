Lou-Gramm

Lou Gramm, original lead singer of Foreigner, performed Friday at Bally's Twin River Event Center as part of the "80s Rock Tour."

LINCOLN, R.I. -- It may have been a few decades ago, but the songs remain timeless and staples of classic rock radio.

Frontmen from legendary groups Foreigner, Journey and Asia performed Friday night at Bally's Twin River Event Center as part of the "80s Rock Tour."