LINCOLN, R.I. -- It may have been a few decades ago, but the songs remain timeless and staples of classic rock radio.
Frontmen from legendary groups Foreigner, Journey and Asia performed Friday night at Bally's Twin River Event Center as part of the "80s Rock Tour."
Lou Gramm, original lead singer of Foreigner, Steve Augeri from Journey, and John Payne from Asia were showcased behind Payne's band and a sizzling guitar player.
Gramm, 72, closed the two-hour show out with a string of the group's hits.
Leading off with "Feels Like the First Time" and "Cold as Ice," a smash, "Double Vision" from the second album, kept the tunes cranking.
The set turned softer with the No. 1 ballad, "I Want to Know What Love Is" from 1983. A gospel choir had sung on the original but the audience aptly filled in this time around.
"Urgent," which features one of the greatest sax solos in rock history, featured the standout keyboardist on that instrument.
The encore brought "Hot Blooded" and "Juke Box Hero," with Augeri joining on stage.
Foreigner was the first group since the Beatles to have its first eight singles reach the Top 20 on the Billboard charts.
Augeri, who fronted Journey from 1998 to 2006 after replacing Steve Perry, started with "Separate Ways," the jumpy "Anyway You Want It," and "Lights."
"Wheel in the Sky," "Who's Crying Now," and "Don't Stop Believin''' rounded out the set.
Asia opened with "Go," the No. 2 charting "Only Time Will Tell," and "Who Will Stop the Rain."
"Time Again," compelling "Soul Survivor," and chart-topper "Heat of the Moment," that is just full of energy, wrapped up the set, the latter also turning into a sing-along.
The biggest of the group's numbers are off its self-titled 1982 debut album, with the other songs in the show from their fourth album, "Aqua."
Payne, who also plays bass and has been Asia's lead singer since 1991, pointed out the band is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its first album.
Asia's current lineup showed its musical versatility by backing up Foreigner and Journey's music.