ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual “8 Visions” show, featuring the work of juried member artists, will return Aug. 4-28.
The exhibiting artist review process began during the museum’s Members’ Exhibition in December of 2019. Over 60 artists applied to be considered for “Visions.”
Members’ Exhibition juror Catherine Graffam — artist and former exhibitions manager at Gallery 263 in Cambridge, reviewed the work of the artists and the field was narrowed down to 20.
Two new jurors, Gillian Ross, owner of gallery twist in Lexington, and Annabelle Grimes, associate curator at Skye Gallery in Providence, combed through the 20 portfolios.
In the end, a team of eight artists was selected. Working in diverse mediums and concepts, they will exhibit their work in an in-gallery and online show.
“The Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual ‘8 Visions’ exhibition showcases the depth of talent in our artist membership. A broad range of mediums, from oil on canvas to abstract textile forms, will be on view for simultaneous in-gallery and online exhibitions,” said Mim Brooks Fawcett, the museum’s executive director and chief curator.
“My hat goes off to this resilent team of artists,” Fawcett continued. “They’ve each worked through unpredictable times to refine and assemble a thoughtful and beautifully rendered collection for ‘8 Visions.’ After an exhibition orientation telephone meeting during the first week of April, they persevered, not really knowing if the exhibit would materialize.”
For in-gallery viewing of the exhibit, strict limits on capacity will be enforced during standard gallery hours and three special evening viewings on Tuesday, Aug. 4, the opening night of the exhibition.
Guests must wear face coverings and practice social distancing. For a complete list of Museum safety protocols visit: https://attleboroartsmuseum.org/reopening-2020.
Exhibiting artists include Nancy Beams of Cambridge, Linda DiFrenna of Swansea, Michael Evans of Taunton, Linda Pearlman Karlsberg of Newton, Meghan Murray of Norton, Carolann Tebbetts of Shrewsbury, Jess Tracey of Attleboro, and Steven Wiseman of Norton.
