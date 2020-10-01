While restaurants continue to deal with dining in, dining out, delivery and pickup, the state this week eased some restrictions on them.
Now you can eat at the bar — a Notester favorite — with proper spacing, and parties up to 10 can now be accommodated at one big table setting. The maximum used to be six.
Outdoor dining will continue, of course, with heaters in a lot of places. And the Rhode Island Hospitality Association has started a unique campaign.
It’s called BYOB — but the last B stands for blanket. Yes, they encourage you to bring your own blanket to keep warm while dining outside. There’s a video about it on YouTube.
The Notester talked last week about the dismal outlook for restaurants in Massachusetts, and Little Rhody’s forecast is no better.
A Rhode Island Hospitality Association survey of members indicated 21 percent have seen business decline by 70 percent in July 2020 compared to last July. Another 18 percent said business was down by 51 to 60 percent in that period.
The bigger picture? A National Restaurant Association survey showed that 40 percent of restaurant owners didn’t think they would still be in business six months from now without relief packages from the federal government.
Again, dine out and dine often.
The local scene
You can get a traditional New England turkey dinner and fried whole belly clams any time, and prime rib every Thursday night, at Home Plate on West Main Street in Norton and on Bay Street near Lake Sabbatia in Taunton. www.homeplate.us.com
If you get up that way, the Evviva Trattoria chain — they have a restaurant on Ledgeview Way in Wrentham — opened a restaurant last week on Digital Way in Maynard. www.evvivatrattoria.com
Through Nov. 5 you are urged by Dunkin’ Donuts to nominate deserving teachers for prizes at dunkinpromotion.com/providence. The salute to educators campaign is called Raise a Cup to Teachers.
Greater Boston
It’s called Grub on the Green and it’s several restaurants providing outdoor food, games — think Bingo — in Lynnfield. www.marketstreetlynnfield.com/event/grub-on-the-green
Café Landwer, the Israeli café and restaurant chain in the Boston area, offers brunch picnics so you can frolic outside at your favorite park while it’s still warm enough. There are four different kinds of picnic packages, they feed four and cost 60 bucks. You’ll find Café Landwers on Beacon Street in Boston and on Chestnut Hill Avenue in Brighton. www.landwercafe.com
Somerville’s Gracie’s Ice Cream has opened a site at Kendall Square, and it has some unique twists, namely, a café that sells beer, wine, milkshakes and espresso, plus pimento cheese dogs, barbecued pork, roasted quail and Koolickles. Don’t ask. (OK, they are pickles cured in Kool-Aid.) Oh, and they have pints of Gracie’s ice cream, too. www.icecreamgracies.com
Providence Proper
The CAV restaurant in the Knowledge District has reopened. www.cavrestaurant.com
Around Rhody
There’s a drive-through chowder and clamcake dinner noon to 5 Sunday, Oct. 11, in the parking lot at the St. Ann’s Arts and Cultural Center on Cumberland Street in Woonsocket. Tickets are 10 bucks. www.stannsartsandculturalcenter.com
The Rhode Island Bakes for Breast Cancer fundraiser will be Monday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 25. Proceeds from the desserts at participating restaurant go to cancer research.
Tap, cask and bottle
White rose is the wine of choice right now at Newport Vineyards on East Main Road in Middletown, and its Taproot Brewing Co. has just released its Wicked Squashed Pumpkin Ale and Imperial Pumpkin aged in bourbon barrels. www.newportvineyards.com
The rooftop patio has reopened at Sam Adams Boston Tap Room on State Street in Boston. Seatings are an hour and 45 minutes long. www.samueladams.com
The Trillium beer garden on The Greenway in Boston has reopened. www.trilliumbrewing.com
Big dates
Saturday, Oct. 17: There’s a Harpoon brewmaster’s dinner 6:30 to 10 at the Weekapaug Inn on Spray Rock Road in Westerly. It’s 49 bucks. www.weekapauginn.com
Sad notes
Scialo Bros. Bakery, a Notester favorite on Atwells Avenue on Providence’s Federal Hill, closed in March due to the coronavirus and will not reopen after 104 years in business.
Awards on the wall
Al Forno on Water Street in Providence was No. 67 in a listing of the 101 Best Pizzas in America by the Daily Meal. www.alforno.com
Menu mysteries
The word hog comes from Middle English hogge and Old English hogg. Since food terms are so versatile, it also means a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a young sheep before its second shearing in rural Britain and a member of the defensive line in American football. Of course, you could always live high on the hog, too.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Buy two large one-topping pizzas and you’ll get a Greek salad free at Georgie’Z Pizza & Seafood on Park Street in Attleboro. 508.455.0191
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
(Editor’s note: The Notester is off on a culinary sabbatical. The Notester restaurant column will resume later this month.)
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Plainville: The scrod Nantucket (18 bucks) and the chowder and spicy stuffies (15 bucks) at The Chieftain Pub on Route 1. www.chieftainpub.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com.
SOMETHING NEW Elm Street Sweets
This is sister bakery in Somerville’s Davis Square of Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar.
Saje Kitchen
Look for American and Southern cuisine at this new spot on Federal Hill in Providence.
Foundation Kitchen
Look for this café, wine bar and food stalls early next year at Graphic Lots on Cambridge Street in Charlestown.
