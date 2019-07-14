LINCOLN, R.I. — A trio of soft rock acts that had their heyday in the 1970s brought back warm memories of summer fun in that decade.
Firefall, Orleans, and Pablo Cruise performed separate sets Friday night at the Twin River Event Center as part of The Sunshine Tour. Surprising compared to other shows at the venue, it was far from a packed house.
Opening was Firefall, a band that hails from Boulder, Colorado, and as is the case with the other groups, has music full of melody and harmony.
The second song of their set, “Just Remember I Love You,” is an uplifting ballad that just missed the Top 10 in 1977. “Cinderella” is off their first album and the audience was told it was one of the group’s favorites.
That preceded their biggest tune, “You Are The Woman” from 1976 and their only Top 10 hit that has been played an estimated 7 million times on U.S. radio alone. Muse played flute on the tune that was one of several in the show in which the crowd helped to sing the lyrics.
Two more rocking songs, “Strange Way” and “Mexico” ended the set.
Orleans, the most well-known of the trio and which despite their name is from Woodstock, N.Y., started with “Let There Be Music.”
“Dance With Me” made it to No. 6 on the charts in 1975.
“When my mother heard the song in the vegetable isle, she stopped trying to send me back to college,” guitarist/singer John Hall, a former congressman, told fans.
Pablo Cruise, which has a harder edge sound and is from San Francisco, closed the concert and noted it was the first time it ever played in Rhode Island.
The band opened with “A Place in the Sun” that kept the summer theme going, as did “Cool Love.”
“Love Will Find a Way” from 1978 was dedicated to first responders, and “Whatcha Gonna Do (When She Says Goodbye)” was from 1977. Both songs reached No. 6 on the charts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.