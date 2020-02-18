ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Arts Museum will present its 7th Annual All School Show, a one-day student art exhibition, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
The show will include over 85 pieces of artwork created by more than 60 students of all ages who were enrolled in a W. Charles Thompson Museum School art class or workshop during the museum’s 2019 winter, spring, and/or fall programming. All mediums will be on display from drawing and painting to printmaking, ceramics and more.
Abby Rovaldi, museum programs coordinator, is the show curator.
“We work to provide a welcoming, supportive and above all fun environment for our art students of all ages,” she said. "Art encourages us to learn, explore, and expand our creativity and self-expression. As a class moves along from week to week, we observe students become more invested in the art-making process as their confidence builds.”
Jennifer Swilley-Wek's son Judah attended the museum’s art classes as a scholarship recipient.
"He deeply enjoyed the class," she said. "He has always been artsy but he now has a pride about knowing actual techniques. My son has autism and the instructor and staff were very open to accommodating his needs."
Ellen Wolter of Attleboro said she is “more of a crafter than an artist," but has taken many classes at the museum."Chinese Treasure" is the first work she has put in the All School Show. She created it in the museum's fall session of Botanical Illustration Using Digital Transfers & Mixed Media with educator Cindy Petruccillo.
"The translucent portrait is the first image we received of our new baby daughter and was printed using an ink jet printer onto a pre-treated piece of cellophane," she said. "The images and symbols in the background were taken from a catalog of an exhibition of Chinese paintings at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. To give you a glimpse into our remarkable and joyous adoption journey, I merged these significant pieces together to create 'Chinese Treasure.'”
Combined with the All School Show’s student reception from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 29 will be a museum open house, free and open to the community. Visitors can not only enjoy student artworks on display in the main gallery, but also experience a family arts and crafts station with a Picasso theme -- collage a “cubist” portrait or color “Pablo’s portrait” -- along with a family photo-op, self-guided explorations of the museum’s studios and gallery spaces, and museum faculty multi-arts demonstrations.
The demonstrations schedule is:
- Sandra Barrett, 2-4 p.m. (Ceramics wheel throwing)
- Sandy Coleman, 2-4 p.m. (Line doodling – interactive project for all)
- Lisa Granata, 2:30-4 p.m. (Charcoal drawing)
- Carolyn Letvin, 2-4 p.m. (Monotypes with oil & palm press)
- Ben Macomber, 2-4 p.m. (Watercolors)
- Meredith Passey, 2-3 p.m. (Collage)
- Cindy Petruccillo, 2-4 p.m. (Altered Surfaces in mixed media)
There will also be live piano music by Hannah Liang of North Attleboro.
The show is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Attleboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.