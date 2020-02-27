ATTLEBORO — This is not the first time that Attleboro Community Theatre has staged “Over the River and Through the Woods,” a warmhearted, humorous romp about family.
Written by Joe DiPietro, ACT first presented it in 2011. However, this time around director David Blessinger of Attleboro brings a fresh point of view to the work, hoping to invoke memories of Sunday family dinners.
“Over the River and Through the Woods,” from the song of the same name, celebrates visits to Grandma. Nick Cristano, a young urban professional, makes the trip from New York to Hoboken, N.J. Sunday dinners with both sets of Italian-American grandparents. With Nick’s parents in Florida and his married sister in California, Nick is the only one left for these tenacious grandparents to lavish all their affection upon.
Tango Familia (I have family), a phrase often stated throughout the play, is brought home through individual monologues by each of our family members, revealing insight to this group dynamic. So when Nick makes a mid-week trip to his grandparents to let them know of a job promotion and relocation to Seattle, the scene is both humorous and heartbreaking.
Matthew Gousie of Attleboro makes his ACT debut as Nick and is both sweet and aptly exasperated as the grandson who continually faces interruptions from his grandparents when he tries to break the news of his possible relocation.
Nana Aida is quite the character, as portrayed by Anne Faiella. Her solution to everything is food, always wanting to feed everyone. Faiella is sweet and funny as she races back and forth between the kitchen and living room. She also displays grandmotherly concern during her monologue and as she explains that Nick doesn’t really want to leave them. It is just fear of growing old.
Alyce Fitzgerald as Nana Emma also displays grandmotherly concern, but is also a bit more pragmatic in her approach. Emma is married to Nunzio, a role reprised by ACT alum Alex Aponte. He steals many a scene with his comic timing and mannerisms. Aponte and Fitzgerald also have good chemistry creating a very sweet and poignant relationship, particularly when his character shares some rather disturbing news about his health in the second act.
Nana Emma is a schemer and comes up with a plot to give Nick a reason to stay as both sets of grandparents play matchmaker and invite Caitlin, a lovely nurse, over for Sunday dinner.
This is perhaps one of the best scenes, with a dinner table banter many will relate to. Nick, of course, realizes what his grandparents are trying to do and is embarrassed and somewhat perturbed.
Marissa Simas as Caitlin is patient and understanding, and her scenes with Gouise as Nick flow very naturally. Her character has lost both sets of grandparents so she is more appreciative of the fact that Nick is lucky to have his grandparents still alive and is appalled at how he treats them at dinner.
Nick becomes so exasperated by his grandparents that he collapses, and Grampy Frank drives him to the hospital.
As the second act opens, we learn Nick had an anxiety attack and has been staying at his grandparents, all the while getting to know them better. That helps him appreciate what he has — “tango familia!”
Throughout the play and in character monologues there are pithy bits of wisdom about life, love, work, letting go and of course, family.
With a talented ensemble cast, a set and lighting design that is impeccable, ACT once again demonstrates that community theater can deliver a professional-quality experience that is both funny and poignant.
