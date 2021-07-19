UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Pop rockers Air Supply reopened the Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday night, another step toward putting the pandemic in the rearview mirror.
The duo, best known for their romantic tunes including “All Out of Love,” entertained a fairly full house to welcome back concerts in the casino venue.
Backed by a four-member band that featured a lead guitarist, bassist, keyboardist and drummer, lead singer Russell Hitchcock, 72, and co-singer/guitarist Graham Russell, 71, played just over a dozen songs, most of them recognizable to even the casual fans.
Hitchcock’s soaring tenor voice and Russell’s accompanying vocals and songwriting have always blended well over the decades.
Opening with “Sweet Dreams,” a Top 5 song from 1981, that number was followed by a string of their other hits.
A rocking “Even the Nights are Better” from 1982 led into the catchy “Just As I Am.”
Russell sang more on “Every Woman in the World” which dates back to 1980 when it placed fifth on the charts.
The pace slowed after the reflective “Here I Am (Just When I Thought I Was Over you)” for “Chances” and “Goodbye.”
Russell on acoustic-electric guitar stood behind the pianist for the more recent “I Adore You.”
Russell then recited a poem he wrote, “Am I” before singing “Perfect Lovers,” a song about his first guitar.
“Two Less Lonely People in the World” was followed by the 1981 chart-topping “The One That You Love” that has a rocking ending.
“Lost in Love,” a No. 3 charter from 1980, turned into a sing and clap-along with the audience, with guitars prominently featured.
“Making Love Out Of Nothing At All,” which made it to second place on the music charts in 1983, showcased the drummer.
After a cover of Badfinger’s “Without You” where the pianist was in the spotlight, the encore was their signature song, “All Out of Love.” All the guitarists lined up along the front of the stage for the No. 2 charter from 1980.
“We’re privileged to be the first” to reopen the arena, Russell told the crowd.
The show was their second on the tour, having already played in upstate New York.
Air Supply is from Australia but Russell comes from England.
