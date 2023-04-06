ATTLEBORO
It’s an exhibition 100 years in the making.
The Attleboro Arts Museum is marking the 100th anniversary of its founding with “100,” an exhibition exploring art and cultural movements, the process of aging, long-standing societal concerns and manners of marking the passage of time.
Mim Brooks Fawcett, the museum’s executive director and chief curator, tasked member of the Surface Design Association, New England Region, to create art that spoke to the museum’s centennial or followed a more conceptual, related path. Artists could represent the years through historical reference, art movements of the 1920s, ways of marking 10 decades of time, among other connections.
“The Surface Design Association was selected for 100 for its innovative approach to textile media and fiber arts,” she said in a press release. “This was a nod to the textile hand-work often created by women of the 1920s.”
In 1923, Attleboro women Donna D. Baer, Nancy P. Baker, Ida W. Bushee, Caroline S. Holden, Eva L. Kent, Clara E. Perry, Tilda B. Stone, Gertrude H. Sweet, Nellie C. Vallette and Harriet L. Wilmarth, formed a local chapter of the American Federation of Art. The chapter’s work recognized the impact of art and culture on the community and would lay the foundation for today’s museum.
“Much like the bold move of our 10 founders, who stepped beyond the norm to cultivate an arts organization from the ground up, the SDA artists selected to exhibit work in this show — who arbitrarily all happen to be women — push the boundaries of their art practice,” Fawcett said. “Viewers are drawn to their work for its unexpected approach, thought provoking content and imaginative artmaking techniques.”
The exhibition begins Tuesday, April 11 and runs through Saturday, May 6.
An opening reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, beginning with artmaking demonstrations starting at noon. Interdisciplinary artist Katy Rodden Walker will present “Sewing Plastic Jellies,” from noon to 12:30 p.m.; mixed media artist Adrienne Sloane will present “Icord Knitting Simplified” from 12:30 to 1 p.m.; and artist Sarah Haskell will present “Stone Cozies: Crocheted Rock Coverings” from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
The event will also feature live music from guitarist Andy Solberg.
All April 15 events are free and open to the public. Reservations are not required, but are appreciated by April 14. Guests can call 508-222-2644, ext. 10, or email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org.
An additional free demonstration will be held Friday, April 28 from 2 to 2:30 p.m. with artist and designer Gunta Kaza presenting “Keeping it Together – One Map at a Time.”
Rich city history
The museum, which serves close to 50,000 individuals a year, evolved from its early days and inhabited several spaces along the way. A press release states the owners of Attleboro’s many manufacturing companies contributed artwork for exhibits in the 1920s. The museum was once in Attleboro’s courthouse, the Bronson Building and the former Casino Building at Capron Park.
It relocated to its present home, the Park Street location of the former London’s Department Store, in 1994.