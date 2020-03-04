Mansfield native nominated for TV award
MANSFIELD — Town native Haley Broderick has been nominated for the Television Academy Foundation’s 40th College Television Awards.
Broderick, currently a student at Emerson College, has been nominated (along with six of her classmates) in the variety category for a project she directed titled “The 38th Annual EVVY Awards.”
The EVVY Awards is the nation’s largest student-run, multi-camera, live awards show and highlights outstanding student work and celebrates the artistic vision of Emerson College students. The show is created for students by students.
The College Television Awards honor achievement in student-produced programs and will feature stars from today’s top television shows presenting awards to winners in eight categories. They will be held on March 21 in Los Angeles.
Hockomock Area Y theater group to stage ‘Urinetown’
FOXBORO — The Theatre Institute of the Hockomock Area YMCA will stage the satirical dark comedy “Urinetown the Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center.
The plot centers around a city that has been plagued with a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year drought, leading to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission. Amid the people, a hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution.
The cast is compromised of 21 local high school students who have been rehearsing at the Mansfield Arts and Education Center since January. Sun Chronicle area cast members include Haley Hendrickson, Zachary Schreiber, Timothy Troilo and Megan Whalen, all of Mansfield.
Tickets are available through www.marilynrodmanperformingartscenter.org and all seats are reserved.
Camera club will focus on ‘Self Expression Through Imagery’
FRANKLIN — Stony Brook Camera Club will present “Self Expression Through Imagery” with Steven Koppel at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Dean College.
During the session, Koppel will emphasize not only technique but also the overall photographic experience. He specializes in creative approaches for expressing movement of water.
Koppel is the founder of the nonprofit EDI Institute, which focuses on the use of digital imagery to promote healing and resilience for those facing challenges including cancer and mental illness.
See StonyBrookCC.com for details and directions.
