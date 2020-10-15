ATTLEBORO — Donna MacLure of Wrentham is the October artist of the month at the Attleboro Arts Museum while Cindy Petruccillo of Providence will hold that title for November.
Their work is being and will be shown in the museum’s Community Gallery, located in the lobby of the museum’s Emory Street entrance.
MacLure’s “Trees and of Trees” collage series will be on display through Oct. 31.
“For many years, my main focus has been on watercolor,” she says. “Recently I began experimenting with paper collage, using torn pieces of paper as the medium, essentially painting with paper.
“Manipulating fragmented words and images, this work encourages an abstract approach resulting in exciting, fresh landscapes and interpretive wildlife.”
Collage allows MacLure to fulfill her passion to recycle and repurpose as much of her world as possible, the museum says. “Trees and of Trees” presents the natural world with images of fruit, birds, nests, and other goings-on within the community of trees.
MacLure is an award-winning artist who has been painting for the past 20 years. She has exhibited both locally and internationally. MacLure creates art daily and teaches in her Wrentham studio.
Petruccillo’s “small but mighty” mixed media series will run from Nov. 4-24.
“I began this series in December of 2019,” she says. “It is a labor of love, still in process and the final images continue to evolve. The work as a whole is about powerful bonds that can never be broken. Each piece is essentially a love story and homage to the complex connection between two entities and states of being.”
In “small but mighty,” Petruccillo is representing the relationship between mother and child, land and sea, reality and fantasy and in the battle of survival. In each piece, she includes sentimental objects that she has collected over the years. All works are digitally altered and composed of photographs, scans and drawings.
Petruccillo has been teaching in the visual arts for more than 19 years at universities throughout Rhode Island and Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
