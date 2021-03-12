ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum has announced its 2021 Spring Artists of the Month whose work will be displayed in the museum’s Community Gallery.
• April 2–30: “Desert in Bloom,” a series of acrylic paintings by Ana-Maria Santos
“The month of April in Arizona does something exceptional, it turns a seeming wasteland into a vibrant canvas,” says Santos, a Cumberland resident and a museum member. “While visiting a friend out West I was struck by the lush color and form of the local flora. I have always responded powerfully to the colors, forms, movement, and light around me and I invite the viewer to experience the world through my own particular lens.”
Santos studied at Rhode Island College where she earned double bachelor’s degrees in Art Education and Studio Painting as well as a minor in Art History. Although she has transitioned to a career in healthcare, she continues to pursue her creativity working primarily in acrylics.
• May 4-28: “Explorations” A series of mixed media collages by Helen Lozoraitis
“I have long been inspired by the natural world around me, even while I lived in the city for most of my adult life,” the Wareham resident says. “I take photos of animals and trees and integrate them with both real and fictional landscape elements to create my mixed media collages. My pieces consist of original images combined with handmade painted and printed papers and other vintage and recycled materials, sometimes with stitching on top.”
Her long-term career was as a high-tech professional in the computer software industry in and around Cambridge, but to balance her technical side, she kept up her involvement in artistic work. Since 2010, her artwork has been shown in several Mass Audubon wildlife sanctuaries and the John J. Audubon Center at Mill Grove in Audubon, Pa., as well as in art venues throughout Massachusetts.
To learn more about exhibition opportunities in the Community Gallery email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org or call 508-222-2644 x15.
Admission to the museum is free; donations are appreciated. Review its health and safety guidelines for in-person visits at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org for details.
AAM is wheelchair- and stroller-accessible.
