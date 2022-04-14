ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum has announced its Spring Artists of the Month.
Pop art paintings by Eddie Bruckner will be on display through April 30 while expressive paintings by Bahamian native Monique Rolle-Johnson will be shown May 4-31.
Both will be in the Community Gallery in the museum’s lobby; use the Emory Street entrance. Admission is free.
In describing his work, Bruckner, of Needham, said he uses “vibrant colors, bold lines, and the illusion of mosaic tile as a visual language of happiness, love, and the beautification of physical space.”
“My artwork is about having fun, bringing a smile to people’s faces, and at the same time, providing a unique way of experiencing some of our most familiar objects, places, or people,” he said in an AAM press release.
The series of acrylic paintings on exhibit speak to Bruckner’s fascination with popular culture, pop icons and admired artists throughout history. He creates something new that is reminiscent of something familiar or popular, such as a typical playing card, the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe, or the Renaissance artist Michelangelo’s “David” sculpture.
Like pop artists such as Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Jeff Koons, Bruckner borrows imagery and re-engineers it in his own style. The illusion of mosaic tile provides cohesion to the body of work and serves to provide balance, repetition, movement, and other elements of artistic design and composition.
Bruckner is a professional visual artist who creates original acrylic pop-art paintings, public art projects, teaches group classes, as well as personalized, in-home art lessons for adults and children. He exhibits widely throughout New England and nationwide and serves on the Board of the Wellesley Society of Artists and is an artist-member of the Attleboro Arts Museum.
Recent public art projects include commissions by the City of Boston to paint electrical boxes near Fenway Park and along the Rose Kennedy Greenway, and along the Boston Marathon route in Natick. Bruckner was selected by Rockefeller Center in New York City for their Flag Project Public Art Installation in August 2020.
Monique Rolle-Johnson
Cranston resident Cranston describes her work as “a magnificent assembling of designs, vivid colors and expressionistic imagery.
“I consider myself a creative, artistic catalyst for change. My desire is to create an equilibrium in the essential elements of my work and the participation of my viewer’s five senses. I want to evoke the senses!”
The artist’s inspirations are deeply-rooted in Bahamian culture — especially the flamboyant, expressionistic festival known as “Junkanoo,” from which she derives her spectrum of colors, imageries and exaggeration of forms.
Rolle-Johnson holds degrees from the Rhode Island School of Design and The University of the Bahamas in conjunction with West Indies University.
Her works are in private and museum collections both nationally and internationally and her solo and group exhibits have spanned the United States and the Caribbean.
She has held such positions as gallery curator, art chairwoman, art festival coordinator, and art educator.
To learn more about exhibition opportunities in the AAM Community Gallery contact office@attleboroartsmuseum.org or 508-222-2644 x15.