ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., has announced its winter lineup of artists for its Community Gallery, located in the lobby of the Emory Street entrance.The lineup includes:
Jan. 3-30: “Thinking of you,” a series of cold wax oil paintings by Rina Naik of Plainville.
The abstract paintings are rooted in the artist’s memories of the New England landscape. She primarily works in oil and cold wax medium, which allows for the development of a range of textures and finishes in her work. Naik teaches at RISDce and Endicott College along does workshops at the Attleboro Arts Museum and Pawtucket Arts Collaborative. She will be teaching a workshop called “Introduction to Cold Wax” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at AAM. It’s for adults and teens 17+. More info: Go to www.attleboroartsmuseum.org, click on “Our Classes.”
Feb. 5-28: “Stained Glass Sky” a series of photography by Kira Seamon of Dedham.
Seamon has a particular interest in reflections, shadows, color and the play of light. Regarding her experimental kaleidoscope photography, she can wait hours for the wind to die down and the sun to come back out to allow her fall foliage shots the best possible conditions. Seamon is the artist-in-residence for the Town of Natick, Natick Center Cultural District 2019. She is a nine-time Cultural Council grant recipient from area Cultural Councils, and her work has been accepted and won awards in juried shows throughout New England.
March 3-17: “Mandalas,” a series of hand-painted tape collages by Ann-Marie Gillett of Seekonk.
The series consists of unique botanical designs that use repeated motifs found in nature to create a meditative visual arrangement. It’s an ongoing series in which the artist’s surroundings of forest and fields inform the direction of each work. After a career in freelance illustration and developing a textile business (Softworks), she was a visual arts teacher and department head at the Wheeler School. Recently she returned to her studio practice full time and has won awards and exhibited her work both in group and solo shows in numerous galleries throughout New England.
The museum is free and open to all. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. The museum will be closed Dec. 21 to Jan. 1.
To learn more about exhibition opportunities in theCommunity Gallery email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org or call 508-222-2644 x15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.