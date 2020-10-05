ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual Benefit Art Auction is going virtual this year, and kicks off Tuesday.
The auction is one of the museum’s largest fundraising events of the year. All proceeds support the museum’s community arts programs, exhibitions, operations and Museum School art classes for all ages.
2020 marks the event’s 29th consecutive year, and although inevitable changes have been put in place to accommodate current health and safety mandates, the mission and appeal of the auction remains firmly in place, organizers say.
There will be 221 donations of original art as well as specialty items on the block with bids starting at approximately 40% of the value of each item. The pieces were given to the museum by artists, collectors and businesses.
Organizers report that this year’s quantity of donations is the second highest on record with highlights ranging from a dynamic oil painting of Wickford Marina to hand-painted animation cels from Walt Disney Studios.
All donated pieces will continue to be part of an in-gallery Preview Exhibition offering potential bidders a chance to see and familiarize themselves with each item. The Preview Exhibition launches in the museum’s Ottmar Gallery at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, and runs through Nov. 6 at 3 p.m.
At the same time, the auction can be viewed online through the museum’s new Benefit Art Auction platform -- Bidsquare. Bidsquare has worked with over 100 auction houses and antique dealers to promote and sell original art through their virtual bidding site.
Since this is a new platform for the museum this year, all those interested in bidding will need to register for both the museum’s live and timed auction formats, even if they have participated in past online museum auctions. All bids must be placed online this year.
The auction’s customary, ticketed, in-gallery event will convert to two virtual bidding sessions with “free admission.” Guest auctioneer Chris Barber of Skinner, Inc. returns to conduct a livestream of 30 of the 221 auction lots on at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. One “timed” auction (formerly known as the “silent” auction) will close beginning at noon Saturday, Nov. 7.
To participate:
• Register on Bidsquare for the Attleboro Arts Museum’s live and timed auctions by visiting www.attleboroartsmuseum.org at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
• View all lots on Bidsquare and/or in-person in the museum’s gallery at 86 Park St., Attleboro (Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Free and open to all.
• Place bids online starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
• Watch and bid during the livestream auction of 30 items at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
• Place final bids on all other lots starting at noon Saturday, Nov. 7.
Visit www.attleboroartsmuseum.org to purchase tickets for the auction’s raffle items.
