ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum’s Art Lovers Book Club will put its focus on Mexican artist Frida Kahlo when it meets from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
The event is free and open to all, and will feature guest speaker Suzanne Scanlan, lecturer at the RISD Department of History of Art and Visual Culture.
Reservations are requested, but not required, by Jan. 17. Call 508-222-2644 x10 or email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org.
Several texts on Kahlo are readily available, but book club coordinators suggest Hayden Herrera’s “Frida: A Biography of Frida Kahlo” as an informative and comprehensive overview of her life and art.
Scanlan will open the event. She previously spoke to the club on Isabella Stewart Gardener and Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio. Scanlan’s research centers on women as artists, patrons and collectors from the Renaissance through the modern period.
Kahlo (1907-1954) is considered one of Mexico’s greatest artists. She began to paint in 1925 while recovering from a near-fatal bus accident that launched a life filled with challenging physical issues.
Over the next 30 years, she produced highly detailed, emotional paintings where she often portrayed herself and her relationship with celebrated painter Diego Rivera.
January marks the 10th anniversary of the Art Lovers Book Club. Through the years it has met 40 times and welcomed close to 2,000 attendees.
The Jan. 18 club meeting is presented with support from the Jo and Tony Nyzio Visiting Lecturer Fund. Technical equipment for The Art Lovers Book Club is supported in part by a grant from the local cultural councils of Attleboro, North Attleboro and Norton, local agencies which are supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
The Attleboro Arts Museum is at 86 Park St. in downtown Attleboro.
