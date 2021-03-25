ATTLEBORO
The Attleboro Arts Museum will present “By Hand: Illuminating the Bond Between Artist and Material” in gallery from April 6 to May 1, with selections featured online starting April 9.
The invitational exhibition features original works that exemplify a symbiotic relationship between material and artist.
“All of ‘By Hand’s’ invited artists confront the limits of creativity and redirect how their materials are presented, used and appreciated,” Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett said. “‘By Hand’ offers work created in silver (and other precious metals), wood, textile and select repurposed materials. This show is packed with visual surprises and remarkable technique.”
A virtual artist talk will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 10. Select exhibiting artists will speak about their work and a range of images from the exhibition will be shared. The free event will conclude with a Q&A.
All are welcome. Go to www.attleboroartsmuseum.org/byhand to register and to receive a link to the Zoom event.
Exhibiting artists include Jackie Abrams, Gary Barsomian-Dietrich, Liz Clark, Merrill Comeau, Nancy Crasco, Joost During, Cynthia Eid, Bob Francis, Kimberley Harding, Arthur Hash, Jeff Herman, Lenny Langevin, Deidre Scherer, Burr Sebrings, Barbara Seidenath, Maria Shell, Sharon Stafford, Derrick Te Paske, Chuck Tramontana, Pauline Warg and Paulette J. Werger.
