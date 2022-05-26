ATTLEBORO — Since 2009, the Attleboro Arts Museum has presented the Viktor Schreckengost Mangbetu Award, an annual recognition granted to an outstanding AAM art student. And in 2019, the award program was expanded to honor teams of exhibiting students.
In honor of Schreckengost’s life-long commitment to education, the 2022 exhibition focus has shifted to spotlight those who provide the inspiration and encouragement behind each AAM budding artist — educators.
Schreckengost taught for over 70 years at the Cleveland Institute of Art until the age of 93 and influenced and educated several generations of young students.
At AAM, art educators were invited to submit one piece of original art that responds to “And All That Jazz!” — unique interpretations of Schreckengost’s acclaimed Jazz Bowl. The bowl was originally designed for Eleanor Roosevelt as a gift for her husband, Franklin D. Roosevelt. In time, a small series of bowls were created and one is on view in the Museum of Fine Arts Boston as part of its permanent collection.
The museum will present “And All That Jazz! The Viktor Schreckengost Mangbetu Award Art Educator Group Exhibition” June 2-29 in its Community Gallery.
“Our art educators go the extra mile in the classroom — and all of us can see it within the artworks and enthusiasm of their students,” says Abby Rovaldi, AAM programs coordinator. “Teachers open our minds to previously unthought-of and unexplored directions while also giving us the fundamental building blocks to develop our artistic skills.
“The AAM’s art educators are not only dynamic individuals but accomplished artists in their own right. This special exhibit spotlights and celebrates the incredible talent of our teachers and it’s no surprise that their artful chops were up to the task of responding to such a jazzed exhibition prompt.”
Twelve AAM educators are participating in the group exhibition. Viewers will experience visual representations of the rich sounds, rhythms and colors of jazz music, graphic interpretations of instruments, personal storytelling and other expressions of the bustling nightlife, improv and energy of the roaring 1920s, AAM says.
Exhibiting educators include Susan Bauer, Jackie Cabral, Bill Clark, Sandy Coleman, Lisa Granata, Valerie Haggerty-Silva, Cristina Hajosy, Tracy Korneffel, Ben Macomber, Cathy Martin, Rina Naik and Cindy Petruccillo.
As a result of a gift from Mrs. Gene Schreckengost, AAM received Viktor Schreckengost’s 1933 original “Mangbetu Child; Bronze Casting #2.” It led to the creation of the Viktor Schreckengost Mangbetu Award.
A special art educator recognition ceremony will be held in person at the museum on Thursday, June 16, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to all.