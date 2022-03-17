ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum’s Flower Show, suspended for the past two years due to the pandemic, returns March 24-27 for its 24th celebration of spring.
Although health and safety measures have reshaped or paused some of the event’s customary attractions, the 2022 show will include:
- Live gardens created by area landscapers/florists.
- A natured-themed art exhibit on view on both museum levels.
- Art “to-go” projects for children.
- Artists creating original work throughout the gallery.
- “Flowers in Fashion” Animal Mask Designs.
- Live music.
- An expanded museum gift shop.
- A “sponsor wall” with hand-made gifts of appreciation.
- A hand-blown art glass boutique from artist Neal Drobnis.
- Cut flowers for sale.
- Raffles.
- And People’s Choice voting for favorite attractions.
Digital People’s Choice ballots and Flower Show programs will be available at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org starting March 23. QR codes will also be posted throughout the museum during the Flower Show so that guests can view and/or complete the documents on a smartphone. Flower Show organizers are working toward transitioning to a paperless event.
Major fundraiser
The Flower Show is one of the museum’s most critical fundraisers, and the two years lost to the pandemic have taken a toll. Even with the return of this year’s show, the dollars collected will fall short of typical years since capacity limits have been put in place to avoid crowding and the show’s indoor café will not be open as a safety measure, the museum says.
Despite the expected monetary shortfalls, organizers say they are committed to bringing back the beauty and camaraderie of the event.
“The Flower Show has always been a highlight of the Greater Attleboro community,” museum Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett said in a press release. “After a two-year hiatus, a re-imagined event proudly returns. We’re all eager for the freshness of spring and to take part in activities that are reminiscent of pre-COVID times.
“Even though revenue will not match previous years, all committee members recognize the importance of holding such a morale-boosting community event now that area coronavirus cases are in decline.”
That said, the museum is re-emerging cautiously. Masks are mandatory, distancing is encouraged and a limited number of guests will be allowed throughout the day.
Animal habitats
The 2022 theme is Animal Habitats, with a focus on pets that share our homes to wild animals that inhabit exotic locations.
Spring Gardens Gone Wild has excited exhibitors, organizers, loyal Flower Show fans and animal enthusiasts, the museum says. The theme was originally selected for the 2020 event but has had to wait a few years. A nature-themed exhibition of original artwork weaves through both levels of the Flower Show.
Wildly working
Seven exhibitors have been preparing garden installations by exploring design options, forcing bulbs and shaping shrubs that will serve as a habitat for a featured animal. Exhibitors include Briggs Nursery, North Attleboro; Bristol County Agricultural High School, Dighton; Flowers by the Station, Attleboro; Helping Hands Florist, Plainville; Nolan’s Flowers and Gifts, North Attleboro; Oracle Landscape & Lindsey Epstein Pottery, Tiverton, R.I.; and Rosebud Florist Inc., Pawtucket.
Visiting the Flower Show
For the first time, timed-entry reservations are required for this year’s show and can be made by visiting www.attleboroartsmuseum.org. Capacity is limited.
The fee to enter each day for adults/students/seniors/members is $3 per time slot. Children 9 and younger get in free.
Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.
- All guests are to exit the Museum before a new round enters.
- High-traffic points will be cleaned between time slots.
- Masks are required to enter and are to be worn properly while inside the museum.
- Food and/or drink are not permitted in the museum and will not be served during the Flower Show.
- The Flower Show Café will not be open. A list of local eateries, such as Morin’s Diner (the long-standing supplier of the Flower Show Café) will be made available.
The museum is accessible to visitors in wheelchairs. Elevator service is available to the lower level. All restrooms are ADA compliant.
Highlights
In addition to the major garden installations, 224 works of original art will wind their way through both levels of the museum and “Flowers in Fashion — Animal Masks” of natural materials will be highlighted on the lower level. Guests can honor the maker of their favorite nature-themed exhibition piece, animal mask and garden by casting a People’s Choice vote.
New this year, free “Kids Craft TO-GO Bags” have been loaded with everything needed to create museum-inspired art projects and to grow a simple plant at home. They’re made possible by donations from the Attleboro Garden Club and the Local Cultural Councils of Attleboro, North Attleboro and Norton
The museum’s gift shop will expand for the Flower Show, offering accessories, home goods, fashions, toys and other products that are either handmade by local artists or manufactured for shoppers. Partial proceeds from the sale of a handcrafted item supports the artist who created it as well as the museum while sales from mass produced items benefit the museum.
A menagerie of items for the garden and home by master glass blower Neal Drobnis will be featured in a boutique on the museum’s lower level. Drobnis creates his glass works in his Rhode Island studio. He received his master’s in fine arts from Rhode Island School of Design and a bachelor of fine arts from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston.
Flower Show guests will find over 100 of the artist’s pieces for sale during each day of the event in this exclusive pop-up boutique, and Drobnis will be at the museum on March 26 and 27 to speak with attendees and discuss his glass-making process.