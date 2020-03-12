ATTLEBORO
The Attleboro Arts Museum will hold its 24th Flower Show from Thursday to Sunday, March 19-22, with a theme of “Animal Habitats – Spring Gardens Gone Wild.”
The show will feature major garden installations, artistic floral arranging, gardening presentations and demonstrations, special events for all ages, live music, and a nature-themed exhibition of original artwork.
It will cover every inch of the museum, meandering through the building and segments of the exterior grounds, organizer say.
The theme encompasses everything from pets that share our homes to wild animals that inhabit exotic locations
“Planning for the annual Flower Show typically kicks off while the previous year’s show is underway,” said museum Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett. “In 2019 the Flower Show followed a museum exhibition entitled ‘Animal Magnetism.’
“This show of selections from the museum’s permanent collection featured a range of creatures and struck a chord with viewers. It’s popularity stayed with Flower Show committee members, sparked this year’s theme, and established that live animal attractions would be a daily component of the 2020 event.”
Wildly working
Nine exhibitors have been working for months on their garden installations by exploring design options, forcing bulbs and shaping shrubs that will serve as a habitat for a featured animal. The gardens will showcase imaginative spaces filled with intriguing textures, the sweet smells of a new season and spotlight a member of the animal kingdom, organizers say.
Exhibitors include Briggs Nursery, North Attleboro; Bristol County Agricultural High School, Dighton; Ethical Earth Creations, Foxboro (new); Flowers by the Station, Attleboro; Helping Hands Florist, Plainville; Jordan’s Jungle, Pawtucket (new); Nolan’s Flowers and Gifts, North Attleboro; Oracle Landscape & Lindsey Epstein Pottery, Tiverton; and Rosebud Florist Inc., Pawtucket.
Flower Show hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3 each day for adults, students, seniors and museum members and free for children 9 and younger.
Admission covers all attractions and all other daytime Flower Show events.
In addition to the major garden installations, unique floral arrangements of natural materials are an annual Flower Show highlight. This year’s artists have created animal-inspired masks built to represent mysterious, loveable and whimsical animal faces, organizers say.
The show also offers, hands-on creative activities for children and families, live music, extraordinary raffles, a live plant sale from Jordan’s Jungle (which is also creating a garden installation), live cut flowers in a rainbow of colors, and a collection of gifts in an expanded museum gift shop. Partial proceeds from the sale of a handcrafted item supports the artist that created it as well as the museum while sales from mass produced items benefit the museum.
DAILY SCHEDULE OF FLOWER SHOW EVENTS Wednesday, March 18
6-8 p.m.: Benefit Preview: Walk on the Wild Side! See the gardens before the Flower Show opens to the public.
• Live music from pianist Mark Taber, sponsored by the Ray Conniff Foundation.
• Featuring handcrafted paper flowers by Jessica Smith, who will be demonstrating her floral-making technique during the Benefit Preview.
Tickets are on sale now. Call 508-222-2644 x10 to reserve. Tickets includes beer, wine, soft drinks and light hors d’oeuvres. A current photo ID is required for bar service.
Ticketed guests can purchase menu items from Chub’s Blue Pig BBQ, owned and operated by local husband and wife team Amy and Pete Diaz.
Preview ticket fees (not including Chub’s purchases): $15 for museum members; $17 for nonmembers. To order call 508-222-2644 x10.
Thursday, March 19
• 9:30-11:30am: Continental breakfast in Tony’s Whistle Stop Café, sponsored daily by Attleboro Rotary Club
• 10-10:30am: Storytime with Krystal Brown of the Attleboro Public Library – Ottmar Gallery
- • 10:30-11am: Capron Park Zoo Live Animal Show #1 – Clay Room+
- • 11:15-11:45am: Capron Park Zoo Live Animal Show #2 – Clay Room (encore presentation)+
• 11:30am-2pm: Lunch and refreshments in Tony’s Whistle Stop Café
• 2-3pm: Pastries, tea and coffee in Tony’s Whistle Stop Café
- • 2-4pm: Alpacas from Kave Rock Alpaca Farm of Rehoboth, MA – Emory St. Entrance
Friday, March 20
• 9:30-11:30am: Continental breakfast in Tony’s Whistle Stop Café
- • 10-10:30am: Music & Movement: Project Connect Family Center – Ottmar Gallery
- • 10:45-11:30am: Mass Audubon Oak Knoll: Live Animals & Bio Facts – Ottmar Gallery
• 11:30am-2pm: Lunch and refreshments in Tony’s Whistle Stop Café
• 2-3pm: Pastries, tea and coffee in Tony’s Whistle Stop Café
- • 2:30-3:30pm: Enchanted Animals: Petting Zoo. Sponsored by Attleboro, North Attleboro & Norton Cultural Councils – Ottmar Gallery
Saturday, March 21
• 9:30-11:30am: Continental breakfast in Tony’s Whistle Stop Café
• 10-11:30am: Mark Taber on piano. Sponsored by The Ray Conniff Foundation – Ottmar Gallery
- • 11am-12pm: “Animal Habitats” Drop-in Art Workshop with Abby Rovaldi (3+ yrs. w/ adult). Sponsored by Mansfield Bank – Clay Room+
• 11:30am-2pm: Lunch and refreshments in Tony’s Whistle Stop Café
- • 1:30-2:30pm: Rainforest Reptiles Animal Program. Sponsored by Attleboro, North Attleboro & Norton Cultural Councils – Clay Room+ (new animal program location)
• 2-3pm: Pastries, tea and coffee in Tony’s Whistle Stop Café
- • 2:45-3:30pm: Big Ryan’s Storytelling & Puppets. Sponsored by Sharian Scholl – Ottmar Gallery
Sunday, March 22
• 12-3pm: Pastries, lunch & refreshments in Tony’s Whistle Stop Café
• 12:30-2pm: Live folk music performances: Buck & Winnie, Sinner’s Pie, and Andy Solberg. Sponsored by The Ray Conniff Foundation – Ottmar Gallery (new music location)
• 12:30-3:30pm: Free Soil Testing offered by URI Master Gardeners. Bring a sample of soil – Lower Level
- • 2:15-3:15pm: Animal Adventures Animal Show. Sponsored by Attleboro, North Attleboro & Norton Cultural Councils – Clay Room+ (new animal show location)
• 3:45pm: Closing ceremonies – raffles and awards announced – Ottmar Gallery
- Indicates kid-friendly activity.
+ Indicates space is limited.
Tony’s Whistle Stop Café
The Flower Show’s 2020 café, named “Tony’s Whistle Stop,” is dedicated to Tony Viveiros, a friend and supporter of the museum. Tony, a loyal Flower Show volunteer, passed away in December 2019.
Attleboro’s Rotary Club is the sponsor of the 2020 café, which will be catered each day by Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grill.
Ongoing Highlights
• Live Floral & Landscape Exhibitions
• Nature-themed Art Exhibit
• Kids’ Crafts (Sponsored by Attleboro Garden Club)
• Expanded Museum Gift Shop
• URI Master Gardeners
• Live Art-Making Demos from: Ben Macomber (watercolors), Virginia Fitzgerald (mixed media), Donna MacLure (watercolors), Judith Bertozzi (watercolors), Katie Blundell (acrylic painting), Jackie Cabral (dot mandalas) & Susan Potter (mixed media), Lyn Slade (needle-felting), Margo Lemieux (watercolors), Lisa Granata (drawing)
• Raffles
• Paper Flowers by Jessica Smith
• Attleboro Garden Club
• Attleboro Land Trust
• A Boutique featuring Neal Drobnis Blown Glass and (new) Painted Mandalas from Jackie Cabral. Cabral’s mandala designs begin with a single dot and evolve from there.
• Animal Attraction Floral Mask Designs
• Live Plant Sale from Jordan’s Jungle
• Tony’s Whistle Stop Café
• Friendly faces from 80+ Flower Show volunteers
Major sponsors
Attleboro Garden Club, Attleboro Rotary Club, Bin-Ends of Braintree, Kerri Coleman, Bruce and Lucia Field, Mansfield Bank Charitable Foundation, The Ray Conniff Foundation, Sherry Scholl, Aaron Rovaldi, Joanne & Pret Stevenson, Marion and Max Volterra, and the Cultural Councils of Attleboro, North Attleboro and Norton Cultural Councils, which are supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
