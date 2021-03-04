ATTLEBORO — From March 4-19, the Attleboro Arts Museum will present “Back to Nature,” an exhibition of nature-themed artwork, in its Ottmar Gallery.
Over 100 artists working in a range of disciplines will have original art on view. Selections from the show will also appear on the museum’s website, www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.
The museum’s annual exhibition of nature-themed art is typically embedded within its popular annual Flower Show fundraising event. However, the lingering impact of the pandemic has forced organizers to cancel the event again this year.
But by following COVID-19 protocols and abiding by capacity limits, the museum can safely admit masked gallery-goers to view the nature-themed art.
Organizers have stretched the number of exhibition viewing days from the typical four to 12 in order to reduce crowds. Additionally, to avoid touch points, guests can cast their ballot in the exhibition’s customary People’s Choice election for “Best in Show” using a smart phone this year.
“A ‘Back to Nature’ viewer can contemplate gentle expressions that honor the tranquility of natural settings along with statement works that address critical environmental issues,” said Mim Brooks Fawcett, executive director and chief curator of the museum.
“The museum is pleased to provide Back to Nature’s carefully monitored in-gallery experience,” she added. “That said, selections of the show will be posted online for those that would prefer to view from home.”
Three other features of the Flower Show will be presented along with the art exhibition this year: an expanded museum gift shop, seven bountiful raffles, and a reimagined sponsor program for individuals and businesses.
All of the highlights generate funds for museum programs, exhibitions and classes.
The gift shop features a mix of handcrafted items by local, regional, and national artists and artful, cutting-edge manufactured items. A selection of unique housewares, jewelry, accessories, greeting cards, ceramics, original art, and MASKerpiece face masks will fill the expanded shop this year while the “Back to Nature” exhibition is on view.
Thanks to donors, the museum offers theme baskets overflowing with art materials, garden supplies, games and toys for children, and other items. Raffles will be on display at the museum, 86 Park St., and posted at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org for an extended period of March 4-30.
Raffle tickets can be purchased either at the museum or on the museum’s website from March 4-30 at 5 p.m. Prices are $1 each; 7 for $5 and 20 for $10. Winning tickets will be pulled on March 30 at 5 p.m. You do not have to be present to win.
Individuals and businesses can serve as sponsors of the museum’s art and culture programs. Each sponsor will take home a handmade gift of thanks for their donation. Sponsorship prices range from $10 to $100 and all levels have unique corresponding gifts. Visit www.attleboroartsmuseum.org for details.
