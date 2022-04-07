ATTLEBORO — “VIVID: A Sampling of Today’s Albuquerque Art Scene” will be shown April 9 to May 6 at the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St.
The exhibition provides viewers with an exclusive showing of the work of eight contemporary New Mexican artists, AAM said in a press release, adding that part of its mission is “to present art that enriches, ignites and may not otherwise be seen by its audiences.”
“The work was selected for its authenticity, conviction and unique command of the space it occupies,” AAM said. “Deliberate messages are executed with strength and a use of saturated color.”
Over 60 works by Amy M. Ditto, Christian Michael Gallegos, Ben Harrison, Aquilla Kappy, David S. McKee, Laura Wacha, Denise Weaver Ross and Ilene Lena Weiss will fill the museum’s Ottmar Gallery. The pieces on view include photographic collages, mixed media on uncommon surfaces, ceramic sculptures and works executed with recycled house paint.
Ross approached the museum several years ago with the idea of sharing the “dare-to-be-different” art of Albuquerque with AAM and its audiences. She has lived and worked in Albuquerque since 1996 after earning her master of fine arts degree from University of Massachusetts Amherst.
“VIVID is true to its name,” said Mim Brooks Fawcett, the museum’s executive director and chief curator. “There’s very little about the work on view that is lacking in personality.
“Attleboro Arts Museum visitors will notice that the choice of materials, application of color and artmaking techniques in this exhibition are a departure from that of work created in southern New England.”
A 78-page color catalog of the exhibition will be for sale in the museum’s gift shop. It includes images of all of the artwork in the exhibition and profiles of the artists. (Pre-show orders can be placed by calling 508-222-2644 x10. Catalogs, which are $15, can be picked up at the museum starting April 9.)