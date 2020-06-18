ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Arts Museum is presenting a national juried virtual exhibition "On the Surface" June 18 through July 16.
In January 2020, the museum posted a national call-for-artists requesting original responses to the theme "On the Surface." Submissions were collected online with a mid-April deadline. As work funneled in from artists throughout the United States, organizers of the exhibition were contending with the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, a mandatory museum shutdown, cancellations of events and educational programs, and determining how -- or if -- to move forward with the exhibition.
The extraordinary circumstances did not appear to make a dent in the number of pieces submitted for consideration as 561 images of original art made their way to the museum’s online collection system, as opposed to 469 for a national juried show in 2019.
Guest juror Neal Walsh, a practicing artist and gallery director for AS220 in Providence, digitally combed through the submitted works and ultimately selected 115 pieces created by 106 artists spanning 32 states.
The museum’s national shows have been juried online for over five years, so Walsh’s critique process did not need to be adjusted.
The exhibit was originally scheduled to open in the museum’s Ottmar Gallery on June 18. Ultimately, the judgment to move it online was made after factoring in health and safety regulations and how feasible it would be for artists from all over the country -- some living in COVID-19 hot spots -- to ship their selected work to the museum.
“Under such extenuating circumstances, offering a virtual exhibition is a solid alternative to postponing or cancelling a much-anticipated show,” said museum Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett “I know of several artists that began creating a piece for 'On the Surface' when the theme was announced last summer. It would be a shame not to allow art to be seen in some shape or form, particularly at a time when we all need to stretch our minds and can benefit from connecting with creativity.”
"On the Surface" is the museum’s second exhibition that migrated from in-gallery to virtual status since the spread of the virus. On April 9, "Take a Stand: Voices of the New England Sculptors Association" opened online with 48 virtual sculptural forms.
That show, originally scheduled to be online for four weeks, was extended by popular demand for an additional month.Ordinarily that would not be possible as the Museum’s gallery space is booked for nearly four years in advance, but virtual gallery space is flexible and is available as needed.
The exhibition, the museum states, offers "original visual works that contend with the literal and figurative prickly points of life alongside sharp seascapes and still life compositions.
"These pieces prove that viewing art, whether in-gallery or online, is a gift. Decades of research suggest that art can improve moods, reduce pain, and even create a feeling that is similar to falling in love."
“These days, I think we’d all welcome those positive sensations,” Fawcett said.
Local artists who will be part of the exhibit include Bill Clark of Seekonk, Danielle LaPlante of Foxboro, Maira Reinbergs of Attleboro and Rebecca Skinner of Franklin.
Six of the exhibiting artists have received a Juror’s Award for the following works of art:
- Kristin Dwyer, “Acne Series, Part 1”
- Mille Guldbeck, “Whale Prayer 1”
- Whitney Hampton, “KAYSI, (Guard)”
- Molly Kaderka, “Swan Stone, No. 2”
- Ryan Lewis, “Everted Sanctuaries VII”
- James Mullen, “Depth of Field”
