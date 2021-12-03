ATTLEBORO — Over 400 works of art will be on view during the Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual Members’ Exhibition from Dec. 11 to Jan. 28.
The exhibition, an annual tradition, will be mounted in-gallery at the 86 Park St. museum in the city’s downtown.
The event gives members the opportunity to annually exhibit up to three original works of art in the museum’s Ottmar Gallery. Once the work is on display, guest juror LaiSun Keane, owner of LaiSun Keane Gallery located in Boston’s SoWa district, will award cash prizes, art materials certificates and commendations of merit to outstanding artists.
Keane graduated with a bachelor of art theory from the University of New South Wales, Sydney Australia and went on to work with the non-profit National Art School Gallery and the commercial art gallery AAG, which specializes in Australian Aboriginal Art.
“The range of art collected for the 2021 Members’ Exhibition includes a broad sampling of disciplines, concepts and attitudes,” said Mim Brooks Fawcett, the museum’s executive director and chief curator. “Once again, our artists have produced careful work that has been created with an authentic voice.
“These pieces command attention and do a fine job representing the strength of the museum’s growing artist membership.”
Many of the works are for sale with proceeds benefiting both the artist and the museum.
The exhibit’s traditional opening awards reception, that typically welcomes over 200 guests, will be modified for health concerns this year. From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, a reception/open house will take place in the Ottmar Gallery. The event is free and open to the public.
All guests are required to wear masks throughout their time in the museum. The reception has been extended by one hour to help mitigate congestion. Refreshments will not be served as a safety precaution, and there will be no gathering for reception announcements to allow for distancing.
The Ray Conniff Foundation has funded live music during the entire event performed by singer/songwriter Brady Dallas Jones.
Guests will find labels identifying award-winning art in the gallery starting at 1 p.m. Dec. 11. “The Art of Celebrating” will be on view in the museum’s Community Gallery, and the Gift Shop Holiday Extravaganza will be underway.
The event is free and open to the public. RSVP by Dec. 10 to office@attleboroartsmuseum.org or 508-222-2644 x10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.