ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum’s Art Lovers Book Club will present “Renoir’s Dancer: The Secret Life of Suzanne Valadon” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
The meeting is free, open to all and will be held virtually through Zoom. Guest speaker will be Kathleen Schultze.
Advance registration is required to receive an invite with a meeting link. Register by May 21 at https://attleboroartsmuseum.org/art-lovers-book-club.
Written by Catherine Hewitt. “Renoir’s Dancer” is the biography of the daughter of a provincial linen maid who became famous as a model for the Impressionists and later as a painter in her own right.
The meeting will begin with a virtual presentation by Schultze, professor emeritus, The Sage Colleges in Troy, N.Y. She has also served as a Clark Art Institute Education Department docent for four years and her love of the works of Renoir intensified after leading talks during the Clark’s exhibition “Renoir: The Body, The Senses” in 2019.
Attendees are not required to read the book to join the meetings, which is supported by ATT-Texins Association Inc.
