ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum’s Art Lovers Book Club will present “Ninth Street Women: Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning, Grace Hartigan, Joan Mitchell, and Helen Frankenthaler” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
The book by Mary Gabriel chronicles five painters and the movement that changed modern art.
Guest speaker will be Helen A. Harrison, the Eugene V. and Clare E. Thaw Director of the Pollock-Krasner House. Harrison is a former New York Times art reviewer and feature writer and NPR arts commentator.
The meeting is free, open to all and will be held virtually through Zoom.
Advance registration is required to receive an invite with a link to join the meeting. RSVP with your name and email to: tele: 508-222-2644 x10 or email: office@attleboroartsmuseum.org.
The program is supported by The Jo and Tony Nyzio Visiting Lecturer Fund.
