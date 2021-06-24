ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St., has announced its Summer Artists of the Month, and they include the photography of the late city resident Ray Scanlon (1950-2019).
His work will be displayed in the Community Gallery Aug. 3-31.
Scanlon photographed, among other things, industrial ephemera and objects from nature, sometimes juxtaposing them.
According to the museum, he was a keen observer of both the natural world and of humanity who found inspiration for his photographs “in the mundane, the sublime, and the everyday. He produced his photographs with wit, energy, respect, and humor, and with more than a hint of mischief in his eyes.”
Scanlon held a BS in mathematics and, described as a “recovering assembly language programmer,” he used the same bit manipulation and pattern detection skills to make digital photographs. He “cross-trained” by writing short nonfiction.
On Feb 27, 2016 Sanlon wrote …”Another year of the ordinary and inevitable: changes, endings, beginnings, incompetence, corruption, poor decisions. Pain, suffering, and death. Yet I celebrate, because I must, the small miracles, one-offs and recurring. Kindness from a happy man working for City Hall. Warmth from February sun; year’s first red-winged blackbird. A waitress with unfathomable dexterity tying her apron strings in a bow behind her back.”
Scanlon died on Aug. 12, 2019.
His photographs have appeared in several online literary magazines and at the Attleboro Arts Museum, the Zullo Gallery, and Peter Miller Fine Art Photography Gallery. His “shorts” and photography can be viewed at http://eyes.oldmanscanlon.com/.
Graffiti as art
Paintings by Derek Raymond of Providence will be shown July 2-30 in the Community Gallery.
“My current work is largely informed by the rudimental aspects of graffiti, with an emphasis on extracting and further manipulating unrefined aesthetics of both vandalism and vandalism removal processes,” said Raymond, a graphic designer and self-taught mixed media artist.
To learn more about exhibition opportunities in the museum’s Community Gallery contact office@attleboroartsmuseum.org or 508-222-2644 x15.
Museum admission is free.
