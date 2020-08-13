ATTLEBORO
The Attleboro Arts Museum will continue its ongoing collaboration with the Greater Attleboro Relay For Life and the American Cancer Society with a first-time summer show designed to support the cancer society during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Luminaria on the Lawn” will be held Saturday evening, Aug. 22 outside of the downtown Attleboro arts center, which was closed for nearly four months due to the state coronavirus restrictions imposed in mid-March.
The pandemic also forced the relay, which had been scheduled for June 12-13 at Norton High School, to become a virtual event called Hope From Home. That event helped the Greater Attleboro Relay For Life raise about $60,000 despite having its fundraising efforts hampered by the pandemic.
“Luminaria on the Lawn,” a pop-up display, will be held in accordance with all state health and safety guidelines. Social distancing will be strictly enforced and face coverings will be required, museum Executive Director Mim Brooks Fawcett said.
In addition, no walk-ons will be allowed as attendance will be permitted only by reservation. People are urged to arrive no earlier than 5 minutes before their reserved start time.
Register online at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/luminaria-on-the-lawn. Donations to the cancer society’s Relay For Life will be accepted at the time of registration.
There will be two viewings to choose from: 7 to 7:45 p.m. and 8 to 8:45 p.m. Per state guidelines, a maximum of 50 people, including staff and volunteers, will be allowed during each viewing. Those guidelines are based on current state regulations and are subject to change.
In addition, Fawcett said, state and city health guidelines will allow 24 visitors who are already included among the 50 people allowed per viewing session to enter the gallery at one time that night. She said patrons will be welcome to view the museum’s “8 Visions” exhibit, featuring work from eight juried museum member artists, after spending time on the lawn.
Fawcett also said the Saturday evening event will not have a rain date.
“Luminaria on the Lawn” will be the second major joint effort between the Relay For Life and the museum this year.
In February, a first-time exhibit in the museum’s gallery titled “Luminaria” featured 19 area artists’ original renditions of luminaria — candles lit at relays in honor of cancer survivors and in memory of cancer victims. The week-long exhibit proved popular and drew hundreds of spectators during Attleboro’s downtown Winter Night Festival Feb. 22.
“I see ‘Luminaria on the Lawn’ as an extension of the Attleboro Arts Museum’s ‘Luminaria’ exhibition,” Fawcett said.
“Artful luminaria created by artists in their own style and medium were on view during the winter exhibit. I’d like to keep that light burning and continue the museum’s support of the American Cancer Society,” she said.
Fawcett is especially pleased the new event will help publicize the mission of the cancer society during the ongoing health emergency.
“This outdoor display of over 100 meandering paper bag luminaria will fill the museum’s lawn and honor those who have been touched by cancer,” Fawcett said. “Several of the artists who participated in the original exhibition have continued their involvement by decorating bags that will be on view.”
The Greater Attleboro Relay For Life, the oldest such event in the Attleboro area, began in 1999 at North Attleboro High School, where it was held until moving to Norton in 2018. It draws participants from most area communities, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville and Rehoboth.
