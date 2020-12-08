ATTLEBORO -- Nearly 400 works of original art will be on display during the Attleboro Arts Museum’s Members’ Exhibition from Saturday, Dec. 12, to Jan. 29.
The exhibition, an annual tradition, will be mounted in-gallery at 86 Park St. in the city's downtown and a virtual companion show featuring select works will be posted at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org. Both open at 10 a.m. Saturday.
A popular and unique museum member benefit is the opportunity to annually exhibit up to three original works of art in the Ottmar Gallery. In the spirit of the museum’s tagline, Arts for Everyone, all work is accepted into the exhibition.
Once the work is on display, 2020 guest juror Jennifer Jean Okumura, a practicing artist and president and founding exhibition chair for National Association of Women Artists Inc.'s state chapter, will award cash prizes, art material certificates and commendations of merit.
All awards will be posted online and in the museum’s gallery starting Saturday.
“I was delighted to see such an outpouring of strong, creative work from 188 of the museum’s member artists,” said museum Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett. “Our artists have spent several months channeling their energy into pieces that address the beauty and delicacy of nature, existential and social issues, and our current health and safety concerns.
"Last year we accepted 400 pieces of art for the comparable exhibition. Clearly, the need to create has triumphed over shutdowns and loss. The process of making art can be healing and beautifully fulfilling.”
The exhibit’s traditional opening awards reception, which typically welcomes over 225 guests, will not be held this year. However the show will be open to the masked public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
Appointments are not required, however capacity is limited and, if necessary, visitors may be asked to wait for a short period of time to enter. Admission is free; donations are always appreciated.
'Holiday Extravaganza'
The museum is also holding its 2020 Gift Shop Holiday Extravaganza. The gift shop features a mix of handcrafted items by local, regional and national artists along with cutting-edge mass-produced items.
Partial proceeds from the purchase of a handcrafted item supports the artist that created the piece as well as the museum, while sales from manufactured items benefit the museum.
The shop maintains a selection of unique housewares, jewelry, accessories, greeting cards, innovative toys, ceramics, books and more. Each holiday season several new products are introduced during the "Extravaganza.” All major credit cards, cash and checks are accepted. The 2020 “Extravaganza” runs through Saturday.
'Art of Celebrating'
Through Dec. 19, unique holiday pieces created and decorated by volunteer artists will be featured during “The Art of Celebrating: Trees, Lights & Symbols of the Season.”
Each piece contains a creative take on a traditional symbol of holiday celebration. All pieces will be raffled off to benefit museum art classes and art exhibitions.
Participating artists include: Christina Beecher, Bill Clark, Mim Brooks Fawcett, Quincy Harding, Renée Harding, Sue Hayes, Margo Lemieux, Amy Rhilinger, Abby Rovaldi, Tatiana Roulin, Kerry St.Pierre, and Carol Wontkowski.
An angelic work by Attleboro’s famed artist, Barbara Corrigan, is part of the exhibit this year thanks to a generous gift from local artist Missy Riley.
The collection of works can be viewed online at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org; click on “The Art of Celebrating.” The actual items are on display in the museum’s Community Gallery.
Raffle prices are: one ticket for $1; seven tickets for $5; twenty tickets for $10. Winners will be selected at noon on Dec. 19. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win. Raffle tickets can be purchased at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org, in person at the museum, or over the phone by calling 508-222-2644 x10.
