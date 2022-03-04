ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum will present its 9th Annual All School Show, an online student art exhibition, from March 5-19.
The show includes over 240 pieces of artwork created by students of all ages who were enrolled in a W. Charles Thompson Museum School art class or workshop during the museum’s 2021 winter, spring and/or fall programming.
All mediums are on display from drawing and painting to printmaking, ceramics and more.
Typically the All School Show is held for one day in the museum’s main gallery — a format that will return in 2023 — but AAM is opting for one more year of virtual viewing due to the exhibit’s pre-planning timeline, collection of digital images of original artworks as well as an effort to continue to observe health and safety measures.
The show will be on display at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org for 15 days, viewable 24-hours and artwork be downloaded for student keepsakes and/or portfolios.
“Three sessions of incredible art-making from students of all ages will inspire and delight your screen!, said AAM Programs Coordinator and All School Show Curator Abby Rovaldi in a news release. “Viewers will laugh out loud, be pulled into magical landscapes, experience intense portraits, caffeinated collage projects that use coffee as a drawing medium and more!
“Art encourages us to learn, explore, and expand our creativity and self-expression both inside the studio and out. We’re proud to offer artful adventures where students can connect with their ‘inner creative,’ find courage and finally share their joyful masterpieces with the community at large.”
Student, Noah Sye of Attleboro said AAM classes “allowed me to boost my drawing skills and learn about new materials. My hope is to become a really good artist and one day have a job that includes my artistic abilities.”
The All School Show provides an opportunity for students to showcase their finished pieces alongside peers in a professional environment. Some students have been waiting a year to see their artwork featured and in some cases this is their very first time exhibiting art, Rovaldi said.
One of the pieces on display was created by briefly writing in response to a coffee-themed prompt and using coffee as the main drawing medium to design a composition on paper.
“The goal was to remain grounded in the joy of process rather than the pursuit of perfection as we let the ideas percolate and notice how even what is most familiar can be seen with fresh eyes,” AAM Art Educator Sandy Coleman said.