ATTLEBORO — When the Attleboro Arts Museum opened its doors in 1923, several area residents supported the organization by gifting fine art, memorabilia and items of aesthetic and historical interest.
The donations came to form the museum’s permanent collection. Today, the museum presents an annual winter exhibition featuring collection highlights. The yearly shows allow the museum to share segments of its holdings and honor exceptional works donated by its early patrons.
From Feb. 15-29, the museum will present “Character Development,” an exhibition of portraits from the permanent collection and companion contemporary works.
Sixteen artists working in a variety of mediums were invited to choose one portrait from a subset of the museum’s permanent collection. Each were asked to visually respond to their selected work and encouraged to use their personal slant and style to create a new piece that was inspired by, or reflected, the museum holding.
The results were not designed to be replicas of permanent collection portraits — they are derivative works that express the voice of a contemporary artist.
Exhibiting artists include Lissa Banks, Sue Butler, Danielle Coenen, Alicia Crespo, Susan G. Daum, Tim Elliot, John (Jay) Gafford, Margot Hurley, Gina Kalenderian, Colleen Kiely, Caryl Hull Leavitt, Brian McClear, Meghan C. Murray, Barbara Johansen Newman, Polly Parke and Nicolle St. Cyr.
“‘Character Development’s’ participating artists familiarized themselves with a ‘personality’ from the museum’s collection,” Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett said. “The relationship between the existing artwork and the artist gave way to whimsical renditions, contemporary spins, solemn tributes and in some cases mysterious alter-egos.
Fawcett credited Wheaton College intern Mackenzie Lewia, class of 2020, for serving as the exhibition’s “casting agent – identfying inspiring portraits from the museum’s vault.”
Artist Tim Elliot of Attleboro created his artwork based on a vintage WWII war effort poster from the museum’s collection.
“As much as the wartime posters of the 1940s-era promoted the national camaraderie to support and join forces – this contemporary poster serves as a tribute to all service women and men, as well as the service animals who provide unconditional support and therapy for the mental health of these veterans,” he said.
An Asian doll from the museum’s vault was the first choice for artist Sue Butler of Bristol, R.I.
“The Asian paper and wood doll and my image share being women, colors in the dress and painting; but are in direct contrast to their cultures and how women see themselves today,” she said. “The Asian doll with her confining costume and culture verses the abundant form of ‘Dolores,’ comfortable with her body and open to contemporary thinking.”
“Character Development” will run parallel to “Luminaria – An Exhibition of Original, Illuminated Artforms Mounted in Partnership with the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Greater Attleboro.”
The Feb. 15 opening will honor both exhibitions. Reservations are not required, but are appreciated, by Friday, Feb. 14. Telephone: 508-222-2644 x10 or office@attleboroartsmuseum.org.
