ATTLEBORO — “Inside and Out: Selections from the Attleboro Arts Museum’s Permanent Collection” will soon be on view in-gallery and then throughout the streets of the city’s downtown.
The in-gallery show will run from from Feb. 13-20 in the museum’s Ottmar Gallery while the launch of the downtown replica banners and self-guided tour is set for Feb. 20.
Banner and tour funding has been provided by the Commonwealth Places Program created by MassDevelopment.
When the museum opened its doors in 1923 several area residents supported the organization by gifting fine art, memorabilia and items of aesthetic and historical interest. The donations came to form the majority of the museum’s permanent collection.
Today, the museum presents an annual winter exhibition featuring select holdings which remain visible in the form of banners hanging from downtown Attleboro’s light poles after the exhibition concludes.
The museum’s 2021 edition of the permanent collection exhibition, “Inside and Out,” will serve as the launch point for a Commonwealth Places COVID-19 Response Round: Resurgent Places grant award from MassDevelopment.
The museum’s award funded the creation of light pole banners depicting art from its collection. Outdoor gallery-goers can access on their smartphone docent information within a self-guided tour that interprets each of the 21 art banners.
The funding will also cover signage for the museum’s windows featuring additional collection artwork and information on safety requirements for indoor access during the pandemic.
Several banners on the tour are located near downtown restaurants and the tour will include promotion of the closest dining establishment. The MassDevelopment grant was made available specifically to assist local economic recovery efforts as community partners prepare public spaces and commercial districts to serve residents and visitors.
“MassDevelopment is excited to help people enjoy the ‘Inside and Out’ exhibition at the Attleboro Arts Museum in a safe way while getting people back downtown to shops and restaurants,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera. “We were pleased to support this initiative with a $9,700 grant from our Commonwealth Places placemaking program.”
Twenty-two pieces from the museum’s collection will be on view in its Ottmar Gallery during “Inside and Out.”
“The actual works of art in the exhibition will be returned to our vault when the show concludes but replicas will take to the streets for the launch of the MassDevelopment program,” said museum Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett. “The outdoor gallery serves as an alternative for those that would like to experience the art but are reluctant to visit an indoor space during the pandemic. It will also function as a point of interest within the heart of Attleboro’s downtown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.