ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum will present a national juried exhibition titled “Connectivity” from June 15 to July 13.
The museum posted an online national call-for-artists in January, requesting artwork that responded to the theme of connectivity. There were no size restrictions on the submitted artwork and the choice of materials used to create the art was open- ended. But the concept that would exemplify “connectivity” was up to the artist.
The museum received submissions from 329 artists from Alaska to Florida who digitally sent in over 500 works for guest juror Craig Bloodgood, artist and contemporary curator at the Art Complex Museum in Duxbury, to review.
AAM says Bloodgood combed through pieces that addressed our relationship — and disconnection — to the environment, rallying cries leading to social justice protests at the height of the pandemic, and everlasting memories of days gone by, to name a few. He chose 100 works to appear in the museum’s Ottmar Gallery for the show.
Artists from The Sun Chronicle area whose works were chosen include Jim Borrebach, Mansfield; Ken Butler, Mansfield; Bill Clark, Seekonk; Timothy Elliott, Attleboro; Karole Nicholson, Attleboro; Frank Robertson, North Attleboro; and Mary Wojciechowski, North Attleboro.
Themes for the museum’s annual national juried shows are purposefully provocative and far-reaching, AAM says, and artists are always provided with sample interpretations to get their creative juices flowing. Social distancing, electrical currents, dating apps, 23andMe®, and traffic detours were some of the prompts offered this year.
“Submissions from all over the country surfaced the magic behind the mind of an artist,” Attleboro Arts Museum Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett said. “’Connectivity’s’ sweeping interpretations demonstrated that there are at least 500 ways to process and reflect on a given concept. The museum’s national juried shows consistently highlight this phenomenon and treat our gallery-goers to a tour of how and what U.S. artists are currently creating.”
Asked about her response to the connectivity theme, exhibiting artist Sue Bradford of Napa, Calif., said, “I visualize feminine lineage as a woven cloth. Cloth is soft in weight, strong in weave, slubbed in places, lays over terrain, obstacles, sharp objects or crevasses, it gathers and stretches, it carries memories, is worn through in places and is darned or repaired in others.
“Women’s lineage is organic where sisters, friends, aunties, neighbors and mentors become family and that female association hands down stories, methods, and loyalties through generations.”
Her submission, “Fabric of Our Lives I,” was selected along with a second piece of art that also addresses the connectivity of generations of women.
The public is invited to attend a free “Connectivity” opening awards reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Six juror’s awards will be presented and the museum’s national juried exhibition theme for 2023 will be revealed. Musician Mark Taber will be performing at the piano, funded by The Ray Conniff Foundation. Reservations are not required, but are appreciated, by June 17. Email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org or call 508-222-2644 x10.
Masks are encouraged at the museum, but optional.