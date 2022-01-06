ATTLEBORO
The work of a North Attleboro teenager who took her life nearly one year ago will be displayed in February as part of the Attleboro Arts Museum’s winter lineup of artists.
“Remembering Artist Cassie Chee (2002-2020)” will run Feb. 2-26 in AAM’s Community Gallery.
Chee was “an incredible young artist and cherished student of the Attleboro Arts Museum,” AAM said in a news release.
At the age of 6, Chee began taking art classes at the AAM and over the next five years she participated in over 20 programs including drawing, painting, mixed media and ceramics.
In 2011, Chee received the Viktor Schreckengost Mangbetu Award, an annual recognition granted to an AAM art student for remarkable arts achievement, commitment and visual creativity. She was 9 years old at the time with her first solo show.
In January 2020, Chee died at age 17 by suicide.
“Cassie struggled with perfectionism,” said her mother, Roseanne Chee. “She did not think the quality of her artwork was ever good enough. In her early years, she stated she did not want to be an artist because many professional artists struggled with mental health issues.
“In particular, she made reference to Vincent van Gogh cutting off his ear. This really impacted her. I believe she abandoned her art as her illness progressed. So, Cassie was pretty much done with creating art pieces by her early teens.”
The museum will showcase a series of Chee’s work in portraiture, from age 6 to 14, in her second AAM solo show. The artworks on view will be a combination of self-portraits as well as portraits of friends or pop culture icons.
Chee’s vision and spirit will live on through her artwork, treasured memories and a newly launched nonprofit organization by her family — Cassie’s Cause, the museum said. Greeting cards with select artworks by Chee will be for sale in the gift shop during the exhibition and all of the proceeds support Cassie’s Cause.
The public is invited to attend “Cassie’s Cause: Opening Up A Dialogue” on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 3:30-5 p.m. The program is dedicated to Chee’s memory and the importance of education about mental health and suicide prevention. Chee’s artwork will be on view during the event.
Reservations are not required, but are appreciated, by Friday, Feb 25. Telephone: 508-222-2644 x10 or office@attleboroartsmuseum.org. The event is free and open to all masked guests.
Other winter artists
Another winter artist in the AAM lineup will be Theresa Pedrotti of North Attleboro, whose series of egg tempera paintings will be shown from Jan. 8-28.
“I have always practiced figurative drawing and portraiture and for this show I have been working on compositions of my mother and my daughter. These have been very personal and incredibly difficult for me. All lines are beautiful, all colors are beautiful, all contours. When attempting to depict a specific individual, it’s easy to get those lines, colors and contours completely wrong. Both my mother and daughter have an incredible presence and I want to make sure that viewers can see how beautiful they are when looking at their paintings,” Pedrotti said.
Theresa employs a lot of adding and subtracting when working with egg tempera on a panel. The process of etching into and scraping paint away, and cutting into the plaster gesso can take a great deal of time. She creates her own pigments by grinding rocks, minerals, and colored earths with files, knives, mortar and pestles, and water. She also uses charcoal, graphite, commercial red, violet, and white paints as well as collage, found objects and other natural materials in her pieces.
Pedrotti grew up in Attleboro and received her bachelor of fine arts degree in painting from RISD in 1993, concentrating on pigment making. She moved to the Atlanta area in 1995, where she spent 22 years painting, sculpting, and making earthworks in her neighborhood, drawing inspiration from the place and the people and occasionally working on productions with other artists at the Center for Puppetry Arts. In 2017, she and her family moved back to Massachusetts to be closer to her parents.
‘Mangerie of Mandalas’
From March 2-18, “A Mangerie of Mandalas,” works on canvas by Jackie Cabral of Attleboro, will be on display.
As a full time professional in a high-tech environment, Cabral’s job involves meetings, schedules, and deadlines, and painting mandalas is her creative outlet, the museum said.
Cabral discovered the art form several years ago. Her mandala designs begin with a single dot in the center of the canvas and evolve into a circle made up entirely of dots. She uses a variety of objects to create her designs, such as crochet hooks, dowels, and stylist tools. In her art, she tries to capture a sense of serenity and balance. Each of Cabral’s designs is a unique pattern, rich with depth and expression.
“Creating mandalas gives me a sense of calm and peace. I rarely include a theme in my work as I like the design to develop organically. I choose a color combination and let the patterns come together on their own. In anticipation of the museum’s upcoming spring Flower Show, featuring the ‘Animal Kingdom,’ I incorporated a menagerie of animals in my mandalas. It’s an exciting challenge that adds an entirely new dimension to my work,” Cabral said.
Cabral enjoys volunteering at local community events and painting mandalas in her spare time.
The museum is located at 86 Park St. in downtown Attleboro and the winter artists’ work will be shown in its Community Gallery. The museum is free and open to all.
