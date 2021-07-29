ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum will present its annual late summer “Visions” group exhibition in August, featuring the work of juried member artists.
The exhibiting artist review process for “8 Visions” began during the museum’s Members’ Exhibition in December 2020. Over 60 artists applied to be considered for the exhibition opportunity.
Members’ Exhibition juror Jennifer Jean Okumura, a practicing artist and president and founding exhibition chair for National Association of Women Artists Inc.’s Massachusetts chapter, reviewed the submitted work and narrowed the field to 20.
Two new jurors, Anne Corso, executive director of the Southern Vermont Arts Center, and Lauren Riviello, former executive director of the Brookline Arts Center, were invited to continue the process and combed through the 20 portfolios.
In the end, eight were selected. Working in diverse mediums and concepts, the artists will exhibit their work in an in-gallery exhibition from Aug. 3-28.
“The relationships between the work of this year’s eight exhibiting artists are remarkable,” said Mim Brooks Fawcett, AAM’s executive director and chief curator. “Although their work was viewed by two independent jurors and strictly selected for its stand-alone attributes, the parallels between the art are noteworthy and help to create exciting curatorial connections.
“All of the art is engaging and intimate. Viewers will undoubtedly get to know the artists as they take in the show.”
Visitors to the exhibition must wear masks; admission is free.
A free, in-gallery reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. RSVP by Aug 19: 508-222-2644 x10 or office@attleboroartsmuseum.org.
Several of the exhibiting artists will be at the reception and Providence-based pianist Mark Taber will provide live music.
Exhibiting artists Monica DeSalvo of Arlington, Craig Elliott of Lincoln, Mass., Lindsey Epstein of Tiverton, Virginia Mahoney of Brockton, Kat Masella of Manchester, Alexander Morris of Rumford, Lisa Redburn of Plymouth, and Chuck Tramontana of Cumberland.
