The Attleboro Arts Museum will present its 8th Annual All School Show online from Saturday, Feb. 27, to March 16.
The exhibition will showcase over 100 pieces of artwork created by students of all ages who were enrolled in a W. Charles Thompson Museum School art class or workshop during the museum’s 2020 winter and/or fall programming.
All mediums will be on display, from drawing and painting to printmaking, ceramics and more.
The public can see the show starting Feb. 27 by visiting www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.
Typically, the show is held for one day in the museum’s main gallery and is combined with an in-person reception and open house that invites participants and the community to celebrate the artwork on display with fun activities such as kids crafts and live instructor demonstrations.
“Even though this exhibit will look and feel differently than previous years, the artwork remains incredibly powerful. Viewers will experience bright, bold and beautiful works that will shine out from their screens!” said Abby Rovaldi, programs coordinator and All School Show curator.
“The show will be available for 18 days as opposed to one — a benefit of this artwork being presented online,” she said. “It will be open all hours of the day and accessible to those not comfortable visiting an indoor space during the pandemic.”
‘Creative release’
Exhibiting art it is an act of bravery, whether students are considered beginners or more advanced. Learning new art-making processes, experimenting with unique materials and exploring different ideas all lend a hand in building the self-confidence of any student artist.
“Going to art class is a creative release. Being able to sit down and become completely immersed in a project is not only fun but is actually quite meditative. I always look forward to each final piece!” said student artist Liv DeSimone.
The show provides the final step of the creative process — an opportunity for students to showcase their finished pieces alongside peers in a professional environment. Some students have been waiting a year to see their artwork featured and in some cases this is their first time exhibiting art anywhere.
“My daughter has been attending classes at the Museum for the past few years. She enjoys it so much she can’t wait to go back! As a parent, I appreciate the staff going the extra mile to make this a safe and fun place for kids. In these crazy times it’s so comforting to have something like art class and the All School Show to look forward to,” said Susan Dubofsky of Norton.
