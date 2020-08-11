ATTLEBORO -- The Chaminade Music Club has canceled its fall concert season.
In an email to "Friends," groups officers said there are "considerable obstacles to carrying on as usual: Sweet Club House and Murray U.U. Church are closed for regular meetings until the pandemic subsides, and there is hardly any place we can meet where we have a good instrument and enough space to properly distance from each other according to state guidelines.
"Therefore, we feel we must cancel our fall concert season. Of course, we will resume live, in person concerts as soon as Massachusetts authorities issue new guidelines and our usual venues reopen, hopefully with our Feb. 21 program of organ and opera selections at Murray Church, provided state and church guidelines allow it."
Club leaders said they "look forward to carrying out our mission to nurture future musicians with our scholarship competition on March 28, 2021."
For the 2020-2021 year, the club's executive board has voted to suspend members' dues. Those wishing to make a donation to the club can send it to Treasurer Laura Ouellette, at 414 Mt. Hope St., Unit 203, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.