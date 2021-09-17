ATTLEBORO — Attleboro Community Theatre will celebrate its post-pandemic reopening with a production of “The Nerd,” written by Larry Shue and co-directed by Shawn Perry and Jeanne Smith.
The plot sets up as follows:
Willum Cubbert, an aspiring young architect in Terre Haute, Indiana, has often told his friends about the debt he owes to Rick Steadman, a fellow ex-GI whom he has never met but who saved his life after he was seriously wounded in Vietnam.
He has written to Rick to say that, as long as he is alive, “you will have somebody on Earth who will do anything for you”— so Willum is delighted when Rick shows up unexpectedly at his apartment on the night of his thirty-fourth birthday party.
But his delight soon fades as it becomes apparent that Rick is a hopeless “nerd” — a bumbling oaf with no social sense, little intelligence and less tact — whose continued presence among Willum and his friends leads to one uproarious incident after another.
The show will be performed at 8 p.m. Oct. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16, and 2 p.m. Oct. 10 and 17.
The cast and crew include Thomas Quilltzsch (Willum Cubbert), Kelly Barry (Tansy McGinnis), Mike Capalbo (Axel Hammond), Paul Oliver (Warnock Waldgrave), Linda Hernandez (Clelia Waldgrave), Johnny Bender (Rick Steadman), Jonah Quilltzsch (Thor Waldgrave); Shawn Perry (Co-Director), Jeanne Smith (Co-Director), Lori Perry (Stage Manager), Jessa Leavitt (Stage Hand), Shawn Perry (Sound Design), Emily Lamarre (Lighting Design), Shawn Perry (Set Design)
ACT is located in the Ezekiel Bates Masonic Lodge at 71 North Main St.
Tickets are available at https://acttickets.square.site/. For more information, call 508-226-8100 or visit ACT’s Facebook Page @ Attleboro Community Theatre or online at http://attleborocommunitytheatre.com/.
Doors open one hour prior to showtime. Please arrive at least 15 minutes before the show starts. Following current Massachusetts COVID protocol guidelines; masks are not required only if you are fully vaccinated.
ACT is handicapped-accessible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.