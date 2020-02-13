ATTLEBORO — Attleboro Community Theatre will stage “Over the River and Through the Woods” weekends Feb. 21 to March 8 at the Ezekiel Bates Masonic Lodge, 71 North Main St.
The show is billed as a “warm-hearted, boisterously funny and touching story about inter-generational relationships, deep familial love and the inevitable little heartbreaks that occur as time passes and children grow.”
Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays.
The cast and crew include Matthew Gousie (Nick Cristano), Robert Messier (Frank Gianelli), Anne Faiella (Aida Gianelli), Alex Aponte (Nunzio Cristano), Alyce Fitzgerald (Emma Cristano), Marissa Simas (Caitlin O’Hare), David Blessinger (director), Jeanne Smith (stage manager), Gordon Smith (assistant stage manager), Dylan Troiano and Gordon Smith (sound design), Doug Greene (lighting design), and David Blessinger (set design).
Tickets are available online at https://acttickets.square.site/.
For more info, call 508-226-8100 or visit Attleboro Community Theatre on Facebook or http://attleborocommunitytheatre.com on the web.
Doors open one hour prior to showtime; you’re asked to arrive at least 15 minutes before the show starts.
