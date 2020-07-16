Attleboro resident Sandy Coleman is one of 92 art educators nationwide to have her work shown in the National Art Education Association’s juried Virtual Exhibition via the NAEA Studio & Gallery.
Coleman’s work is titled “A Breeze.” In her accompanying comments on the work, she says it speaks to the “spirit of women.”
“These givers of life are beautiful, powerful, and mysterious beings, who deserve to be honored and explored in every medium possible. I am also fascinated by the process of tearing up paper and using the pieces to ‘paint,’ similar to the way my Alabama grandmother used colorful pieces of cloth as her medium for creating beautiful patchwork.”
Coleman teaches at the Attleboro Arts Museum.
The association says it received a record-breaking 614 submissions for the exhibition. They were from 46 states and the District of Columbia, as well as Australia, British Columbia, France, Kuwait, Ontario and Quebec.
The submissions were judged based on originality, uniqueness, clarity, meaning, innovation, creativity, material usage, medium application, quality and craftsmanship.
View the exhibition online at www.arteducators.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.