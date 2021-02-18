Bestselling author and former Sun Chronicle columnist Michael Tougias is out with a new memoir that describes his younger years and the beginnings of his passion for the outdoors.
Tougias says the book, “The Waters Between Us,” has three main components.
“I was a wild kid by nature and choice who sought out wild places. That combination invariably led to trouble, misadventure and occasionally joy. I feel lucky to have grown up in a time when a kid could spend the entire day on their own in the great outdoors with no parent interference. I learned by trial and error, with no adult ‘expertizing’ about the right way to fish or camp.”
Tougias says the second and third story lines that run through the book involve his father.
“This is also the story of my father and my relationship with him: the journey from misunderstanding, disappointment, and hostility to love, acceptance, and admiration. His response in the face of adversity and family tragedy is nothing short of remarkable. And finally this is my journey from feeling lost to ultimately finding my place both figuratively and literally.”
Tougias explains that the title hints at the divide with his father but the subtitle adds more clarity. “I wrestled with the title and subtitle, but now I’m happy with the final result: The Waters Between Us: A Boy, A Father, Outdoor Misadventure, and the Healing Power of Nature.”
Nature writer Sy Montgomery, a National Book Award finalist, said the book “is a song of praise to the outdoors, an apology for boyhood misunderstandings, and a loving appreciation for a father whose grace, joy and kindness remained steadfast in the face of tragedy. Young Michael Tougias reminds me of Huck Finn, and it’s great fun to accompany him on his river adventures. This is an unforgettable memoir.”
Tougias is the author and co-author of 30 books for adults and six for children. His co-written book “The Finest Hours” became a Disney movie.
He will be speaking and showing slides about his new book online via local libraries. You can learn more and see some of the images at www.michaeltougias.com.
